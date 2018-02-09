Mid-table ups and downs carry on for Ladies

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NW

Haverhill 0

Bury St Edmunds II 4

Haverhill Hockey Club’s mixed results have continued, with a 4-0 defeat for the first team at the hands of Bury St Edmunds II.

They were flying high after beating the Bury III squad a week earlier but, despite their best efforts, were unable to replicate the performance against Bury’s second string.

Helen Salter was awarded Player of the Match in a contest that saw Haverhill spend a majority of in defence.

The side have dropped a place in the league, but maintain a four-point lead over eight-placed Huntingdon.

They will hope for better fortune on Saturday as they travel to Cambridge City IV (2pm) in a tough fixture.

Cambridge’s fourth string are in the promotion fight as they currently lie in second.

• Meanwhile, the Ladies II travelled to Cambridge City V in Division 4NW(S) — losing 2-0.

It had been an opportunity for the team to close the gap on the side one place above in the league table, but instead the gap was widened to five points.

Despite this, Haverhill II remain nine points clear of a bottom two spot and appear relatively safe from a relegation fight. They will try again this Saturday at home to Sudbury II (10am).