New course at Horseheath

Horseheath Horse Trials will take place at the Thurlow Estate this April for the third consecutive year of British Eventing at the site.

The national event, which is expected to attract more than 600 competitors from across the region, will be the fourth at the course, on the weekend of April 21-22.

It involves horses competing in three disciplines: dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Horseheath cross country course hosts events in the BE80(T) to BE100 classes and, since the inaugural event in August 2016, has been growing as a hugely popular choice for both riders and spectators alike.

There will also be a further British Eventing trial in August with principle sponsors PWC confirming their ongoing support throughout 2018.

This year there has been a focus on creating natural fences for the cross country course, using wood grown on the estate. It has again been designed by BE course designer Tina Ure, a British Eventing accredited coach and a member of the Eastern region U18 coaching team.

She said: “The focus for winter development at Horseheath has been on building more fences, so there will be a significant number of new jumping questions.

“We are very grateful to Thurlow Estates for providing a large quantity of timber from their woodlands for our course builder David Carpenter to work with.

“The track in April will follow a similar route to Horseheath 1 in 2017, allowing good use to be made of the open land. Changes will be made to both the water feature and the ditch fences for this year.”