No action to be taken by league over Bury III match

Haverhill Rugby Club have been told there will be no disciplinary action taken over their Eastern Counties Greene King Division One West match against Bury St Edmunds III, writes Hannah Dolman.

Haverhill had asked that the governing body investigate their away fixture at The Haberden on December 9, which ended 79-0 in favour of the home side.

It was felt within the Haverhill camp that the Wolves had fielded players from higher leagues, in particular the second side, who act as a reserve team to the First XV.

But following an internal investigation, no evidence has been found to back this claim up and no action will be taken.

An Eastern Counties spokesman said: “The two clubs have been advised that there is no evidence of any breach of regulation in the Bury St Edmunds IIIs v Haverhill match.

“We would like to emphasise that the officers of Eastern Counties encourage all clubs to play within the spirit of the game as well as the letter of the Regulations and will counsel clubs to that effect when appropriate.”

It is just the latest blow for the beleaguered rugby side in a season of difficulties, which has seen Haverhill fail to win a game or league point so far.

Head coach Steve Bowak said he respected the decision of the league governing body and said it was now ‘time to move on and look ahead to the second half of the season’, which begins this weekend.

Haverhill begin the second phase of the season this weekend, away to Great Yarmouth-Broadland in the Eastern Counties Greene King Eastern Counties One Salver on Saturday (2pm).

It is the start of one of four new mini-championships introduced by Eastern Counties (EC) for the second-part of the Division One season, to try to pit teams at similar levels — from the North, South and West regions — against each other for a higher level of competitiveness.

Haverhill, who finished bottom of Division One West, take forward their two losses against fellow Salver competitor Saffron Walden II.

They begin their campaign against a team who also finished bottom — of the North region.