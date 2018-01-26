Opportunity for hockey club to beat bottom side Bury St Eds III

Tina Bunch wants to ‘right the wrong’ of Haverhill Hockey Club’s first half of the season draw against basement side Bury St Edmunds III.

The first team, who play in the East Women’s League Division 3NW, drew 3-3 in the reverse fixture, a home match on October 21, against a team who have lost 10 of their 14 fixtures so far this season.

It was a match the players have been keen to ‘have another go at’, feeling their squad has more quality than they showed on the day.

Bunch has said it is a game they ‘should have won’ and sees Saturday’s away fixture (3pm) as an opportunity to gain a maximum of three league points.

She said: “They’re not having an easy season and they are getting beaten by most teams in the league.

“We were disappointed with the draw in the first half of the season and we want to have another go at them, no less than three points is good enough this weekend.

“It’s a chance to set things right and show we are a club deserving of sixth position in the league.”

Haverhill go into the meeting on the back of a 2-2 draw with City of Peterborough III, a result Bunch said was ‘quite good’ as the club had several key players unavailable.

There was less positive news from the Ladies II side, however, as they lost their weekend game 2-0 away to Cambridge South II in Division 4NW(S).

Having played the third-placed side in the league, they go into this Saturday’s home match against fourth-placed St Ives III (3pm), in a game Bunch admits will be tough.

She said the team had decided to make use of the opportunity to blood some of the younger players and gain experience against a good side.

Meanwhile, things are on the up at Haverhill Hockey Club, as renewed interest and increased youth involvement has given the two Ladies’ teams a boost in numbers.

Chairwoman Bunch said the club were feeling optimistic about the future, as a five-year plan to increase participation was starting to come to fruition.

She said: “The first half of the season was good for both sides, we are in a good position in both divisions to avoid demotion.

“The first team are even higher than we predicted, which is obviously great.”

Mid-table limbo is not a position Bunch is concerned about, as staying in the two divisions was the main goal of the season and to build further next term.

She said: “We’ve had a plan for some time for the club, a five-year plan to boost numbers and the quality of hockey in the area.

“We’re nearing completion of that now, and I think next season we are hoping to reap the benefits of what we have been doing.

“We’re seeing it already, with a lot more youngsters involved. We hope to keep them for many years, quite often we lose players to university but that’s fine.”