Rugby club lose out on county cup final place

CAMBRIDGESHIRE INTERMEDIATE CUP SEMI-FINAL

Haverhill 19

Saffron Walden II 66

Haverhill & District RFC were unable to progress to the final of the Cambridgeshire Intermediate Cup, as they lost 66-19 to Saffron Walden II at home.

The rugby club have suffered a torrid season and have been chasing their first win in all competitions.

But their search continues as they failed to overcome Saffron Walden II for the third time this season.

They twice lost to the Essex side during the Eastern Counties Division One West league competition, before lining up for the semi-final of the cup on Saturday — without ever having played a game.

The cup, contested by seven sides, saw Haverhill progress past the first and quarter-final stage by a home walkover to Cottenham Renegades, who chose not to participate in this year’s cup.

The Renegades decision, however, saw them progress directly to the final of the Cambridgeshire Plate Final — without touching a ball — due to a bye in the semi-finals.

But Haverhill head coach Steve Bowak has said he wanted the team to fight their way to a win in the highest level of competition possible, rather than making a final by default.

In the other Intermediate Cup semi-final, Shelford III beat Cambridge III 17-5 on the road and will take on Saffron Walden II in the final on April 28.

This Saturday, Haverhill continue their league battle for a win, hosting Stowmarket II in the Eastern Counties One Salver (2pm).