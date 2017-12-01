Rugby squad unable to deal with power of Thurston in league loss

Haverhill & District Rugby Club took a step backwards in Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One West, after a 67-6 thrashing at home by Thurston.

The win put Thurston at the top of the division, while Haverhill still languish at the foot of the table, having so far failed to secure any league points.

There have been signs of improvement from week to week, with the club recording more competitive scores in recent fixtures, but were unable to deal with the power of the visitors on this occasion.

The sides have already played once this season, on September 30, with a similar score of 71-3.

The team, watched by new head coach Steve Bowak, now have a week off before travelling to Bury St Edmunds Rovers III on Saturday, December 9 (2pm).

There are only four fixtures remaining in the league before the top four and bottom four teams separate for the remainder of the season.