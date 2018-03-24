Running club members are ‘proud’ to run for Suffolk

Two Haverhill Running Club members represented Suffolk at the recent Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in muddy Loughborough, writes Hannah Dolman.

Michael Gilbert and Steve Mason ran for the county after being selected following their result in the Suffolk Cross Country Championships, held at Culford School on January 7.

Gilbert finished in 157th place while Mason finished 199th of the 284 finishers on the day, racing against internationally-recognised athletes like Andy Vernon across the 12 km distance.

They both described it as a ‘proud’ moment, to be asked to represent your county at a national event.

Gilbert (6th) and Mason (13th) were selected after being the first senior male runners home for the running club at the Suffolk event in January.

Their finish helped lead the club to a second overall finish in the team event.

It also saw them invited to represent the county at the national event on March 10 at Prestwold Hall.

And, with the recent rainfall, the event was a true test of their cross country abilities as the course was incredibly muddy, slippy and hard-going.

It was also perfect preparation, according to club captain Hayley Wilson, for this weekend’s Haverhill cross country event, the final fixture of the Suffolk Winter League.

It will be on Sunday, March 25 (11am) near the golf club.