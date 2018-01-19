Seconds bounce back with goal frenzy to secure league place

It’s been far from an ideal start to the new year for Haverhill Hockey Club on their return to the field, with both the Ladies I and II teams losing.

But, while the Ladies I fell to successive defeats in East Women’s League Division 3NW, losing 1-0 away to Horncastle on Saturday, it has been a different story for the Ladies IIs.

They responded to their January 6 defeat with an impressive 8-0 thrashing of Division 4NW(S) basement side Wisbech Town III in a rescheduled match on Sunday, January 7.

The game, which had originally been scheduled on November 25 last year but was postponed due to a frozen pitch, marked a great response to a tough defeat the day earlier.

They then followed it up with a 2-1 home victory over Ely City II on Saturday, to effectively confirm their position in the league as they stretch the gap to the bottom spot to 16 points.

Their squad has recently been bolstered by a number of promising young players who were too young to be eligible for senior team action last year.

Chairwoman Tina Bunch said the club had been looking forward to these players turning 13 — the minimum age to be eligible for a place in a senior side — and stepping up to the second string.

She said: “We have quite a few youngsters in the wings.

“Our junior section is doing really well and there’s a lot of interest it seems among the young.

“So it’s great to be able to bring a few of these promising players into the seconds and give them a taste of senior hockey.

“Hopefully we can keep them interested as they get older and that will boost the overall numbers and player availability of our first squad too.

“We’ve always been a small club with a small squad but sometimes it’s very hard to fill two teams. The new players coming through can hopefully change that.”

On Saturday, the first XI will host CoP III at home while the second string will travel to face Cambridge South II (12pm).

* Meanwhile, it has been agreed that the first and second team’s postponed matches from December 9 will be played in February.

Haverhill Ladies will host March Town on Saturday, February 17, while Haverhill Ladies II will travel to Cambridge Nomads II on Sunday, February 18.