Strong performance against league winners a sign of team development

Haverhill Hockey Club I’s home game may have ended in a 3-0 defeat on Saturday, but the chairwoman felt it was a ‘great result’ against a team already confirmed as league winners.

Bourne Deeping have an unassailable lead in Division 3NW of the East Women’s League, proving a league above over the season, and Haverhill went into the game on the back of an 8-0 loss in the first game.

But holding them to a 3-0 score was a result Tina Bunch said demonstrated her team’s improvement over the season, which has seen a number of juniors step up to senior level.

Bunch, who alongside club top-scorer Vicky Steed was umpiring the game, said she was ‘very happy’ with the team’s performance, as they conceded no goals in the second half.

She said: “They are a very skilful side, hence why they’re top of the league. I was a little worried about how the game would go but didn’t need to be at all.

“I’m very happy with the result and the second half in particular.

“We’re near the end of the season now and, looking back, we have been a team of necessity, we have managed to get the points when they were needed.”

Their final two games are away to Huntingdon on Saturday (11am) before welcoming March Town the following weekend for a game rescheduled from December 9.

Meanwhile, in Division 4NW(S), Haverhill II were smarting after a 7-0 home defeat to Sudbury II, a team fighting for promotion at the top of the table.

Kim Thomas, in her first season as first-team captain, said: “We played very well as a team, it was a strong performance.

“It’s been a good season I think, we were really struggling for players at the start but this has improved.

“We could still do with more but our youth section, the Hornets, are stronger than ever so the future is bright.”

She said it looked as though both teams could end up finishing mid-table and hoped the final fixtures would be fought out with passion.

Kim said: “Both teams still have some tough final games, but it would be really good to finish well and as high up the table as we can.

“As we don’t have any fixtures over the summer, and our final training session is this week, we are looking at ways of keeping people engaged over the summer.

“We’re planning to do little things, maybe set up some friendlies and take advantage of the warmer weather.”

Echo Player of the Match v Bourne Deeping: Amelia Fleming — Haverhill looked at their most dangerous with her in attack.