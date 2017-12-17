Volleyball students celebrate double triumph on the courts

Students at Castle Manor Academy are celebrating a double county triumph on the volleyball courts.

Year 10 pupils at the Haverhill school beat all-comers to land gold medals in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions at the Suffolk School Games County Finals, held at St Alban’s Catholic High School in Ipswich.

Both tournaments saw six teams compete, after they had qualified through the area rounds a few weeks ago.

The teams were divided into groups of three who competed against each other before the top two from each progressed to the semi-finals.

Castle Manor girls came second in their group after winning one and losing one in the group stage.

They beat Claydon 21-10, but were unable to overcome Copleston as they fell to a 21-14 defeat.

Castle Manor had finished second to County Upper in the area heat in October, but had revenge when they lined up against them in the semi-final.

They beat their local rivals with a 21-9 victory, before going on to secure the trophy in a close final against Copleston, the team they had lost to in the group stage.

But this time, they were able to emerge the victors with a 21-17 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the school’s boys team also finished second in their group, as they beat Claydon by 21-15 but then lost to Farlingaye 18-12.

Progressing through to the semi-final, they were pitted against Thurston.

A comfortable 21-15 win took them through to the final — where they once again faced Farlingaye.

Farlingaye seemed confident going into the final after their group stage win over Castle Manor, and took an early lead.

However, the Castle Manor U15 boys’ team were able to recover in the rematch and eventually secured victory with a 21-17 win.

The school claimed both gold medals in the under-15 championship to see them claim a girls and boys double.

Rob Dovaston, head of PE at the school, said: “The students have worked really hard.

“We had clear game plans and they executed to them to the letter.

“We are all very proud of their efforts — doing the double is a phenomenal achievement.

“Several players will be nominated for the Eastern Region squad in due course.”

The girls’ squad was made up of five U15 players, with Katie Woodley as captain alongside Alex Piwowarska, Beatriz Goncalves, Felicity Whitham and Jess Rogers.

The boys’ squad was made up of Patrick Rolewicz (captain), Charlie Hotson, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Dillon Valente, Mo Lebbie, Gambin Charlie and Jude Iron.

Meanwhile, the U17 boys also secured silver in their age category, pipped to the post by Thurston Community College in the final.

The girls’ U17 team narrowly missed out on a medal with a fourth placed finish to wrap up a highly successful tournament for the school.