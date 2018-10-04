More than 200 athletes to run, swim and cycle for first place

Runners in the The Haver10 race are up and out of the blocks. (4495392)

Haverhill will celebrate hosting its fifth triathlon festival when HaverSports’ annual event returns this weekend.

HaverTri – the Adams Harrison Triathlon Festival – will take place on Sunday (October 7) at Haverhill Leisure Centre, with swimmers setting off from 9am.

The event is again raising money for Haverhill Scouts and Guides, now in its fifth year, having been the second running festival HaverSports put on in its inaugural year in 2014.

It has since grown to proffer events in Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall too, all working in partnership with Abbeycroft Leisure.

St Eds’ Running Festival 2018 is on Sunday, October 28 this year.

More than 200 athletes have signed up to swim in the leisure centre pool, before enjoying an undulating ride through the nearby Essex villages, and finishing with a run along Haverhill’s historic railway line.

In addition to the triathlon, athletes wanting to stay dry will be competing in the duathlon (run – bike – run), with younger athletes contesting the aquathlon (swim and run).

“It’s great that HaverTri has kept going and grown since we started,” said HaverSports’ director Jack Tappin.

“We continue to see both the support from triathletes in the town, and also those in the surrounding area coming to Haverhill to compete.

“With the forecast looking good, HaverTri offers athletes an excellent opportunity to close the season before it starts getting cold.

“We hope they’ll then be joining us at the end of the month as we conclude our race calendar with our second St Ed’s Running Festival in Moreton Hall.”

Duncan Batty, Group Scout Leader of 1st Haverhill Scouts, said: “It’s important that we maintain our fundraising for our much-needed new hut for the town’s growing Scouting and Guiding community.

“Having a flagship annual event like HaverTri is a fantastic way to do that. It’s also a way of showing how important it is to be involved in the community, as our leaders, children and parents will be helping out on the day.

“We want to thank HaverSports for continuing to support us through this event, and for Adams Harrison Solicitors for their continued sponsorship.”

There will be medals and goodies for all finishers, with trophies for podium finishers.

HaverSports have applied for a British Triathlon Federation licence for the event.

HaverSports began with Haver10 and HaverHalf in May 2014, when some 360 runners raised more than £13,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care with Haverhill’s first ever half marathon and 10k race.

The town’s first triathlon then followed with the HaverTri – the Haverhill Research Park Triathlon.

Some 178 triathletes competed in three distances to raise money to fund a new huts jackpot for the local Scouts and Guides.

Information about all HaverSports’ events is available at http://www.haversports.com