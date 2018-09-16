Morrice drags car into final-race contention

​

SUPER GASSED: Collin Morrice lines up for the latest round at SantaPod (Picture: Eurodragster.com)

Collin Morrice has been back in action in the second half of this year’s UK National Drag Racing Championships, as he looks to overturn a disappointing first half of the season.

The weekend was rain affected at the SantaPod race track but the Morrice team were able to record a first and second place finish in the Terry Gibbs Super Gas Shootout and Super Comp categories respectively, to climb to eighth place in both classes, with one race remaining next month.

Morrice said: “All in all it was a fantastic weekend, it now means I have an outside chance of winning the Super Gas championship.

“But it will once again come down to the wire and between three racers.”

He struggled in the opening two rounds in both categories, despite finishing just one poor run from a first tournament success last season.

But this season he is doing it the other way around, coming from behind to have an outside chance of victory.

And this was despite a ‘very interesting’ practice run, which saw Morrice launch with an unlocked fuel cap and narrowly avoid a heavy collision.

Collin Morrice drag racing at SantaPod Racetrack in 2018 UK National Champs. Picture: Callum Pudge (4121288)

He said: “It turned very interesting as the fuel cap wasn’t locked down and, as I launched, fuel went under the left rear slick.

“It caused me to make an instant left turn, crossing lanes (instant disqualification) and go up on two wheels.

“It was an interesting drive, but luckily the car was undamaged.”

Fortunately his luck was much better on race day, as he beat old rival Brian Patemen to success in the Super Gas with a narrow 0.18 second victory. He twice produced ‘almost perfect’ times of 9.902 and 9.905 to make the final.

Meanwhile in the Super Comp category he finished runner-up to Leah Kellett, who herself recorded a near perfect start, to enjoy a much better race weekend.

The final event takes place on the October 6-7.