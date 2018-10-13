Collin Morrice says he is not annoyed to narrowly miss out on a maiden UK National Drag Racing Championships title, despite falling just short in the final race.

The Linton driver, who has been competing in the sport since 2002, has come close on several occasions to being crowned champion, but, perhaps, never as close as this past weekend.

Competing in the Super Gas category, Morrice came through three rounds to reach the final of the National Finals on Sunday, before losing out to Stuart Doignie in the decider, which also determined the overall winner of the championship.

“I went in to the weekend knowing I had a mountain to climb if I was going to win the championship,” he said.

“I needed one guy (Simon Gough) to go out in the first round, which he did, and that meant if I won the whole race I’d win the championship.

“I got to the final with another guy (Stuart Doignie) and whoever won the final would win the championship.

“He won the race, which meant I finished second overall. I’m not annoyed at coming second.

“Obviously it would have been nice to win it, but a month ago I was eighth. I’m pretty happy to finish second to be fair.”

A slow start to the season looked to have cost Morrice any chance of battling for the title this season, but a victory in the European Finals last month left him in third place in the championship heading into the final round.

The 28-year-old would still have to overhaul a 240-point deficit on championship leader Simon Gough, with defending champion Doignie, in second, also 200 points in front.

The first elimination round saw Morrice get the better of Simon Fulton, while Gough lost out to Andy Harrison, handing him an outside chance of snatching the title on the last day.

A bye through the second round, followed by a win over David Fulton, sent Morrice through to the final, but Doignie was victorious to secure the Super Gas crown for the fourth straight year.

“I’ve equalled my best finish and I lost out to a guy who has won it four times in a row,” Morrice said. “He’s been a double champion four years in a row, as he’s won the Super Comp each time as well.

“I’ve come fairly close this year and hopefully I can now go one better next year and win it.”

Morrice has confirmed he will be entering the Super Gas class again in 2019, while also testing himself in the Super Pro ET class for the first time.

The calendar for 2019 has been released, with the season set to start with the Festival of Power on April 19-21.

The season opener will be followed by the Main Event on May 24-27, with the Summer Nationals next on June 22-23.

After a summer break, the season returns with the European Finals on September 5-8, before concluding with the National Finals on September 21-22.