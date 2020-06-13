A small working party took place to spruce up Haverhill Town Youth FC’s changing facilities on Motts Field at the weekend.

A new club sign was put up on the building while parents and supporters gave up their time to clear out the surrounding verges to uncover a lost path.

Club chairman Lee Wood thanked those who volunteered and said: “These small changing rooms have been there for generations.

Haverhill Town volunteers put up a new sign on their Motts Field changing facilities (36338148)

“The inside had been cleaned up by the council who has put in some replacement showers, which has been fantastic. And we have just started to apply our own signage to give it a bit of identity and the players a feeling of ownership and, hopefully, respect.

“We have generally given the area a much needed clean up.”

Haverhill Town was formed four years ago and currently runs four sides: two under-16s, one U15s and one U17s, who all play in the Cambridgeshire & District Colts League. But Wood said they are hoping to expand, with ability to cover from U6 to U18s.

Haverhill Town FC parents and supporters gave up their time to help out with a small working party clearing up their Motts Field changing rooms at the weekend (36338152)

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions which came into operation last Monday, the club ran their first small group (maximum of five) training session with a qualified coach last Thursday for some of their U16s.

Wood said: “It has been fantastic and people have been very respectful in maintaining the social distancing.”

