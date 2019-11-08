Haverhill Running Club took part in the first fixture of the Suffolk Winter League, a series of cross-country races hosted by participant clubs.

The HRC contingent saw 39 seniors, 15 juniors and three U11s race across a very wet and muddy course at Framlingham Castle, with the Framlingham Flyers hosting the first event.

The U11 runners ran 800m and cleared lots of obstacles while the juniors ran approximately 2.5 miles.

Haverhill Running Club take part in first fixture of 2019/20 Suffolk Winter Cross Country League (20890526)

Ben Phillips managed a top 10 spot in a very competitive field as he crossed the line in fifth place.

Tobin Sari and Peter Johnston were second and third for Haverhill, as they finished in 19th and 20th place while the first HRC junior female home was Sophie Russell in 71st.

For the seniors, club coach Trev Bunch was 44th and first HRC runner home, followed by Craig Sisson in 66th.

Meanwhile the first HRC woman back was Anna O’Hare in 95th, in the very competitive race.

Club captain Hayley Wilson said: “The 5.6 mile course was hilly, wet and very muddy.

“We had lots of first time cross country runners who all ran brilliantly and enjoyed themselves. This was the biggest turnout we have had for at least five years which we hope will put us in a strong early position in the league.

