Jarid Robson was a key component of the Haverhill Borough side that won Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion in 2016/17, scoring 24 goals in 45 appearances.

The attacking midfielder has since gone on to play for Mildenhall Town, Bury Town and currently Cambridge City at Step 4, with his goal return remaining more than respectable.

Here, Robson – also formerly of West Wratting – has selected 11 of the best players that he has played alongside down the years.

Haverhill Borough v Stowmarket Town..Jarid Robson Haverhill..Picture Mark Westley. (32299031)

GK: Paul Walker (Haverhill Borough)

He came to us (at Borough) at around Christmas time and we went on a long winning run after that.

Paul had been a pro at Northampton and you could see his quality. Against Wisbech at home he made the best save I have ever seen live.

LB: Seb Simpson (Cambridge City)

Seb is a modern day full-back. He gets up and down really well and has a great delivery – a really good defender too.

Cambridge City v Heybridge Swifts at Histon FC. SEB SIMPSON. Picture: davidjohnsonphotographic.co.uk. (32361068)

CB: Luke Butcher (Mildenhall Town)

Butch is the best captain that I have ever played under and he probably has the longest legs in football!

A great all-round defender and he could still easily play at Step 4.

CB: Casey Phillips (Haverhill Borough)

Casey was a key part of our promotion-winning team at Borough.

Quick, strong and good in the air – he has got everything you want in a defender.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Diss Town..Pictured: Casey Phillips (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32299135)

RB: Tom Gardiner (Cambridge City)

Normally a centre-back but I could not leave him out of this team.

He is a real Rolls Royce of a defender and never looks like he gets out of second gear, but nothing gets past him.

He’s good in the air and it is no coincidence that we have kept seven clean sheets in a row since he joined.

DM: Rory Bone (Haverhill Borough)

Another key player in the promotion team and he was also quality in the season we got demoted from the Premier Division.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Framlingham Town..Pictured: Rory Bone (H) ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32356547)

Rory has got one of the best left foots I have seen and he was so strong that we called him ‘rhino’!

CM: Ryan Horne (Bury Town)

Technically gifted and always seemed to pick out the right pass in forward areas.

His football intelligence on the pitch was fantastic. He loves the gym as well – never has a day off!

CM: Ryan Jolland (Bury Town)

He gives the team so much quality going forward. I have never seen a player drive at the opposition so often and it lifts the whole team.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Felixstowe and Waldon..Pictured: Ryan Jolland....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (32361139)

A really good player who also loves a tackle.

AM: Ryan Swallow (Haverhill Borough)

He scored 20 or so goals the season that Borough got promoted, and many of them were important goals.

Ryan was great to play alongside and I felt that we linked up really well.

CF: Olly Hughes (Bury Town)

Olly is the hardest working player I have ever seen – he has got some engine on him.

Football - Bury Town v Hullbridge Sports - Ollie Hughes challenges Lewis Greene in the Hullbridge goal - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (32361272)

If I could have 11 Olly Hughes’ in my team, I would. He is also a top bloke to have in the dressing room and always leads by example.

CF: Danny Hill (West Wratting)

Danny is blind in one eye and yet he still manages to score 30 goals most seasons.

He is a forward that could have easily played three or four levels higher. He holds the ball up well and is always in the right place at the right time.

