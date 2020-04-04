Martin Westcott is well known within Haverhill footballing circles.

The centre-forward was part of the Rovers squad from the mid to late 2010s, while he was also player-manager of Borough when they were promoted up to Step 5 in 2017.

The forward has also turned out for a number of other clubs during a long playing stint, with the likes of Royston Town, Ely City and Mildenhall Town all on his CV. All of which meant he had a vast amount of players to pick from to build his All-Time XI.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Braintree Town Reserves..Pictured: Ryan Weaver who had just scored celebrating with Martin Westcott. (32907881)

GK: Paul Walker

Simon Dobson was great at Royston and a club legend, but I have gone for Paul.

He had an unbelievable level of professionalism and we were lucky to sign him. He came in just after Christmas and we went on a great run – we stopped conceding goals.

To have someone of that calibre at Borough was fantastic. He is doing well at Sudbury now and could probably play even higher.

Football Bury Town FC v AFC SudburyPaul Walker Sudbury keeper Picture Mark Westley. (32907998)

CB: Stuart Brown

He was 6’5”, fast and never seemed to get beaten in the air when I was at Royston.

Stuart was a really intelligent footballer during a time when it was very physical. He had this ability to read the game well and always covered his other centre-half.

CB: Colin Vowden

Colin was an ex-pro and you could tell. He was a real leader and so strong – you do not see centre-halves like that these days.

NEWMARKET JOURNAL JAN 2012.ACTION FROM LAKENHEATH V WHITTON UTD...WHITTON WON 2-0..colin vowden.. (32908046)

He could have still been playing higher, even at that age, but we had quite a young side at Rovers and needed his leadership.

CB: Marcus Hunt

He played at centre-half with Colin and could have gone higher.

Marcus was a proper club-man and you could tell that he was proud to represent his town.

A really good penalty-taker and someone that was always comfortable on the ball.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Thetford Town..Pictured: Robbie Priddle (T) and Marcus Hunt (H). (32908089)

DM: Duncan Easley

Duncan was such a naturally-gifted sportsman – he was a brilliant cricketer as well as a footballer.

He was a player that always seemed to be in the right place and he always seemed to have time. He could also look after himself and scored some ridiculous goals.

LCM: Jarid Robson

Jarid was really important to us at Borough and it is no surprise to see him doing well at a higher level now.

He is not the biggest, not the fastest but he has the best attitude to football I have ever seen. He has this natural gift of arriving from midfield to score goals.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough (H) v Long Melford (L)...Pictured: Jarid Robson (H) scores for Boro....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (32908114)

We made him captain at Borough and not because he was loud, but because of the way he played – he set a great example.

RCM: Joff Dobson

Joff was a different type of player to Jarid, but I think they would have worked well together in midfield.

He would score 15-20 goals a season at Royston and he won so many penalties over the years.

He would wind the opposition up but then be able to back that up. Joff was a great lad to have the changing room.

RW: Matt Clements

I had one of my best goalscoring seasons at Chatteris and a lot of that was down to Matt.

Football action from Mildnehall vs Woodbridge - Matt Clements (11). (32908133)

He was so unbelievably fast and you knew that if you put the ball out wide, get yourself in the box and there would be a chance because he was going to get it in.

I played against him growing up and teams would defend so deep because they did not want to leave space for him to run in to – everyone was scared of him.

LW: Matt Eden

Matt was fantastic the year we finished runners-up with Ely in the Eastern Counties Premier Division.

It was never the greatest pitch over at Ely, but Matt managed to run past players for fun.

He created so many chances and you knew as a centre-forward you were going to score plenty of goals with him in the team.

CF: Paddy Butcher

He would top the scoring charts every season. I broke into the Royston team really young and he was my first ever partner.

I had to a lot of his running! But he would guarantee 30-35 goals each season.

Paddy had a great touch, was physical and just an all-round centre-forward. He would score all types of goals.

CF: Steve McKenna

Steve scored so many goals at Ely. He was like a terrier – hard as nails.

He would score any sort of goal and was probably the most pure goalscorer I ever played alongside up front.

And he was not just a flat track bully – he would score against all of the top sides.

Manager: Tony Galvin

Tony put me straight into the first team at Royston from the under-16s and he stuck with me even when I did not score straight away.

This is someone that won the FA Cup twice and the UEFA Cup with Spurs and went to Euro 88 with Ireland. I probably did not appreciate at the time that I would never get a manager like that again.

We were really lucky to have him at Royston and I learned so much from Tony. He could be hard on me at times, but that was because he wanted the best from me.

