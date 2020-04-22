There is not much Sam Holmes hasn't seen during his many years turning out for Haverhill Rovers.

The experienced defender has racked up hundreds of appearances in a red shirt, as well as also turning out for the town's rugby team.

But which of his football team-mates make the cut in his All-Time XI? Read on the find out.

Haverhill Rovers v Long Melford FC..Sam Holmes Haverhill captain..Picture Mark Westley. (33831754)

GK: James Philp

He’s a big lad who talks well. He has good hands and great distribution. James has got a good future ahead of him.

LB: Greg Strong

He was quick, fit, good in the air and loved a beer!

CB: Stuart Wardley

He had bags of experience and loved a story! He was good in the air, good with his feet, composed and had a hell of a ping.

Hamlet Croft. Action from Rovers' first game, v Dereham Town. ..Pictured; New signing Stuart Wardley. (33831923)

CB: Marcus Hunt

I personally believe he is one of the best players to play in the league over the last 10 to 15 years.

He’s a proper leader, loves a tackle and never lost a header.

RB: Paul Abbott

Not the quickest but that didn’t matter because his one on one defending was unreal. You had to be a good player to get past him.

Loved a tackle and was professional in everything he did.

New Croft, Chalkstone Way..Action from Haverhill Rovers vs Dereham Town in the Ridgeons Premier League. ..Pictured; Paul Abbott... (33831941)

CM: Marc Abbott

A super player. He is not the biggest but he mixes it up with whoever he plays against.

He knows where the net is and would be horrible to play against.

CM: Jamie Challis

For a small bloke he was strong as an ox and impossible to get the ball off. Super distribution.

CM: Ben Bradley

He has a great footballing head and great feet. He will play higher if he wants to.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows...Pictured: Josh Lucraft (W) and Ben Bradley (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (33831957)

CF: Neil Cogger

Fit as they come, he could run all day. He was strong and horrible to go with it.

CF: Dan Cornwall

He was horrible, big, strong and loved a tussle. A headache for any defence.

CF:Dalton O’Brien

He had a great workrate, great attitude and knew where the goal was.

