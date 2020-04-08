After regaining their place in the Eastern Counties Premier Division in 2007, Haverhill Rovers have gone on to establish themselves at Step 5.

There have also been a couple of memorable FA Cup runs along the way, a lot of which has been watched by supporter Liam Savage. Here are his three favourite players from down the years.

Sam Holmes

By his own admission Sam in no Paul Scholes in terms of technical ability, but what he lacks in that he more than makes up for in determination, grit, will to win and heart.

Sam has played well over 350 games for Rovers and was in line for a testimonial this summer before current circumstances put paid to that sadly. Not the tallest of centre-halves, Sam rarely loses out in the air and has literally put his head on the line for the team on countless occasions.

Along with Marcus (Hunt), Sam is a 'Mr Rovers' figure. Ever since watching his dad, the legendary Brian Holmes bang in goals for years for the club, Sam has been exceptional in stopping them going in at the other end.

Marc Abbott

A rare mixture in a player is the ability to lead as a manager whilst still playing as a key player and often top scorer – nowhere is this better evidenced than with Marc.

He’s like a Suffolk version of Steve Gerrard – a lovely bloke off the pitch, but relentless and determined on it.

He is small in stature but big in skills and pace and is often seen running rings around big unit defenders. A true catalyst and key ingredient for success at Rovers.

Marcus Hunt

A leader and an example for everyone in the non-league game. He would adapt to any level he was playing at. A real leader in the dressing room and on the pitch.

Equally as good at centre-back and central midfield, he will be remembered for his near-post headed goals, fantastic in both boxes and really comfortable in possession too.

Played at the club for 22 seasons – a true Rovers man.

