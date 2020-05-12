Having moved to the area more than 35 years ago, Adrian Dellar is a well known figure at Haverhill Cricket Club.

Nicknamed Sid, Dellar, whose son Adam is a current first-team player, has held a number of roles at the club down the years.

But which players have made the biggest impression on him? Read on to find out.

EX-ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL CHRIS SILVERWOOD JOINING HAVERHILL CRICKET CLUB. .Adrian Dellar 07932 141738..Pictured; Adrian Dellar,Adam Dellar, Chris Silverwood, Steve Woodley.. (34575576)

Ray Shanks: It didn’t matter what the conditions were like, Ray would move the ball like a banana.

He could move the ball both ways which is a very rare skill.

Ray was a very technical bowler, very upright and he wasn’t frightened to be critical.

Haverhill Cricket Club's Ray Shanks (34575634)

It was all about seam position with Ray’s bowling.

Julian Poole: Julian had the ability to come in and settle any situation.

He’d push for singles and then when the time was right he moved up two or three gears.

He would never chuck his toys out of the pram and was a real gentleman of the game.

Haverhill Cricket 2nd Team ..Pictured; Julian Poole. (34575581)

Richard Last: We called him Slapper because he could slap the ball to all four corners of the ground.

He was a very talented batsman who was fantastic to watch.

He could come in when you were struggling on 30-3 and get his head down, and other times he would spray the ball around.

I remember trying to get out the way of one of his shots. The ball ended up hitting me on the upper thigh, knocking me over. The opposition whipped my bails off and I was left with a bruise from my knee up to my groin!

Haverhill Cricket Club's Richard Last (34575636)

Bill Easy: Bill was a brilliant opening batsman – very stubborn.

If he wasn’t facing and didn’t want to take the single, he would just turn his back on you!

A really old school player but a valuable asset to the team.

Paul Webb: Paul never played, but he was never shy in airing his views from the scorer’s box after you had got out.

On your way off the pitch, he’d often ask ‘why did you play that?’ He was definitely a bit of a character!

* For extended version, which includes a couple more names, see this week's Echo print edition.

