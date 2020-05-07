Liam Botten has a long association with Haverhill Cricket Club, dating all the way back to when he was aged 15.

It means he has played with – and against – some top players down the years.

But which five players have made the biggest impression? Read on to find out.

CRICKET -Haverhillv Bardwell (T20 Plate) ..Pictured: Liam Botten batting for Haverhill....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (34207880)

Adam Dellar: Adam is a phenomenal player and a really good friend. In any situation you can sit back and know he is in control – I’ve seen him produce so many vital innings.

Technically he is one of the best players in the Two Counties and he is unlucky to have not played in the East Anglian Premier League.

Hopefully, with the plans we have in place as a club, he can get there with us in the next two or three years.

CRICKET - Haverhill (Batting) v Copdock & Old Ipswichian II..Pictured: Adam Dellar... PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (34207900)

Joe Woodley: Joe was an amazing wicket-taker – nobody has taken more for Haverhill than him.

I started playing with him at the age of 16 and he was an unbelievable talent, even back then.

He would open the bowling, show good pace and would often make an early breakthrough for us.

When he stood at the top of his mark, I’m sure opposition teams thought he would be a bowler they could attack because there was never much of him, but he surprised them.

Haverhill v Witham cricket.Joe Woodley.. (34207862)

It is such a shame his career was cut short by a back injury. He should still be opening the bowling for me, not coaching.

Dan Poole: His record speaks for itself – Dan has got two East Anglian Premier League medals from his time with Sudbury.

He’s so dependable in the middle order and can easily adapt to the situation. I’ve seen him score the hard runs, but then also hit long balls.

He’s also got all the tricks of the trade when it comes to bowling and is one of the best fielders in the Two Counties.

Cricket - Haverhill v Copford. Haverhill batsman Dan Poole in action.. (34207983)

He has an unbelievable arm, is very athletic and has a great attitude – he’s never afraid to have a word if it’s needed!

Josh Wells: Josh has been the best player in the Two Counties League in recent seasons.

Over the last three or four years he has topped the run charts, as well as captaining a largely inexperienced Halstead side to safety. He has also won some games himself.

He is a very good spinner, taking plenty of wickets, and is also a great fielder.

Halstead v Wivenhoe - Josh Wells bats for Halstead..Pic - Richard Marsham. (34394115)

Matt Condon: What a player. He played for Wivenhoe in 2014 and has gone on to play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash.

He scored 181 not out at Wivenhoe, which was the highest individual score in the Two Counties.

He was a left-hand batsman and you could get nothing off him – he’d hit all of your best balls!

He actually had one leg taller than the other, so he naturally had the right stance. Everything was so effortless and he’d win games by himself.

My top five cricketers (click on name to view their list)

Ben Shepperson, Rob Thurley, Darren Batch

Read more Cricket