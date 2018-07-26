Narrow margins for Ellis in first major event

AMAZING: Ellis loved the opening ceremony experience

Ellis Kerr is now an international golfer, following his first-ever appearance at a major competition.

The eight-year-old competed at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, California, at the start of the month.

The young golfer, who regularly competes on the British Junior Golf Tour, finished 31st out of 82 kids, over three rounds at the Sycuan Oak Glen golf course.

The course was 4,590 yards and set at par 75. Ellis had rounds of 83, 78 and 81 for a finishing score of +17 and, with the mercury topping 40 degrees on day one, it was a challenging experience.

Dad Garry said Ellis played some ‘great golf’ and only had one double boogey despite playing 54 holes of golf over three days.

“It’s not bad,” he said. “If he had judged the green speed a bit better, he could have finished in the top 10 – so maybe next year.

“The course was first class and each hole had its own rules official. On the first day his group was on the clock for four holes, which was nerve-racking having to nearly run between holes.

“But the opening ceremony was just amazing, with all 54 countries being led into the area by their flag and introduced just like the Olympics.

“To top it off, they had the US Navy Seals parachute team land next to the boys, which was quite a sight.”

He said it had been a great experience for Ellis.