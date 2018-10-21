National Championship title for one of golf’s budding youngsters

Ellis Kerr (4790289)

Ellis Kerr has been crowned the British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) champion for the seven to eight year age group.

The Haverhill Golf Club and Gog Magog member has topped the Order of Merit table for the season in his category, having taken part in 15 BJGT events this season, including the town golf club’s own event in August.

The eight-year-old won three of those events, while finishing runner-up on five occasions, and took an impressive nine podiums overall.

He successfully improved on last season’s third-placed finish in the category, as a more experienced player that delivered more consistently, wrapping up the title at the grand final event at Surrey’s Foxhills Golf Club on Sunday, October 7.

Dad Garry, who caddies for Ellis, said it was a ‘wonderful venue’ to fight it out with his closest rival in the title chase, Michael Haywood.

“Ellis was quite nervous on the day,” he said. “The tour had all the trophies and prizes laid out and I think it hit us both how close we were, we just wanted to get over the line.

“We were playing with his great rival for the title and we we were just trying to make sure we stayed level with him instead of playing the course and each hole.

“We came fourth on the day and it was such a relief to finally cross the line as the winner which was more than deserved for Ellis.

“He is such a good boy and his on-course attitude is brilliant.

“If one of the the others gets upset after a shot or hole, he feels really bad for them and will go over to give them either a high five or a hug – which I love about him, he is a star both on and off the course.”

The winners received a ‘lovely’ winners’ cup, a large glass plate to keep, a voucher from Amazon and two tickets to a sporting event from the sponsor Project11 – Garry said he thinks he and Ellis will use them on an Arsenal match.

And, if success in the championship were not enough, Ellis is also waiting to see himself on television in November, as part of the Sky Sports programme Gamechangers.

Cameramen were on hand at Foxhills to catch all the final-round action across the five age categories in the BJGT for the children’s sport-focused show.

It will be aired some time next month and Ellis will likely feature.

“The programme is due to be broadcast on Sky Sports in November,” Garry said.

“Although he wasn’t interviewed, they did film lots on the course – and the prize giving with him in it – so we are looking forward to watching that.”

After a busy few weeks for Ellis, with him nominated for a number of awards, he can put his putter down for a few months before starting to prepare for next year’s US Kids European Championships in Scotland in May.

“It will soon be time to start again,” Garry added.