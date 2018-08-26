National stage just the first step for ambitious youngster

DRIVEN: Teddy Woodard is enjoying his first ever professional season, in the Bambino Karting Championship

Teddy Woodard is only seven years old but is already competing on a national stage, in the 2018 Bambino Karting Championship.

The Haverhill youngster sits 19th in the overall standings after seven rounds in the bambino iame class, in his first ever season.

He will next compete in round eight on Saturday, September 2 at the West of Scotland Kart Club in Larkhall in the 10-round tournament, with the best eight scores counting.

Mother Stacy Haytread said Teddy caught ‘the racing bug’ last year, having started karting at local tracks such as Red Lodge Karting and WildTracks Outdoor.

Demonstrating a natural aptitude which saw him to a number of podium finishes, his parents decided to take him to the next level and he competed in the London Cup 2017 – his first professional race – as well as the IKR Bambino Festival earlier this year.

Stacy said his hero was four-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, although he also looks up to BRDC British Formula 3 driver Billy Monger, nicknamed Billy the Whizz.

Both drivers came to professional top-flight driving through the karting route.

She said: “This is his first ever professional championship, but he has also raced at Rye House Karting and competed in the London Cup (age 6), which appeared on Sky’s Motorsport.tv channel and he had a feature on Sky News. He also took part in the IKR Bambino Festival and it was shown on Sky’s Frontrunner channel.

“These two races were his first professional ones and he soon got the racing bug.

“He of course wants to be like F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, but he also looks up to Billy Monger (Billy Whizz).

“He has a strong passion for all things to do with motorsports (he used to watch his dad and uncle race at Red Lodge) and loves driving fast and trying to beat everyone.”

The family self-fund Teddy’s hobby, although they are on the look-out for sponsorship opportunities to help with the expensive sport.

New equipment such as engines and chassis would help Teddy develop further, Stacy said, and take the next step in the sport as he grows.

They have backing from the Bear Car Care Company, who supply them with cleaning products for his kart and race van. His progress can be followed via Teddy Woodard Racing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.