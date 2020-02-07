Racegoers were treated to some excellent racing as Horseheath played host to their first point-to-point fixture of the 2019/20 season, with 68 runners facing the starter in near perfect conditions on Saturday.

But for Timworth trainer Andrew Pennock’s stable, it was a day to draw a line through as all four of his runners failed to complete the course despite the ideal ground conditions.

There will be other days, as Andrew and Ruth know all too well and the yard is expected to bounce back from the setback.

FUMET D'OUDAIRIES and JACK ANDREWS winners of the Conditions race.

It was a better day for Newmarket’s James Owen, whose four runners impressed.

Fiddler Of Dooney ran in the Restricted race and, in the view of his trainer, looked likely to go on and win after making his effort two fences out. But the seven-year-old, with Alex Chadwick in the saddle, had to settle for third place, just two lengths adrift of the winner Getting Closer who came with a late challenge.

There is plenty of promise as the season progresses for the improving runner, a syndicate-owned gelding.

BAWNMORE and GINA ANDREWS winners of the 4,5,6yo Open Maiden race.

Midnight Cowboy also pleased his new owners by returning to the course after being absent since April 2018. The grey may have pulled up but will have improved from his first run, after the prolonged inactivity.

Silvergrove also ran respectably for his first run of the season, finishing fourth in a very competitive Men’s Open contest.

Amigo gave his customary prominent display for enthusiastic owner and rider John Morrey and the duo are knocking on the door, having been beaten into third in the Novice Riders race by just three-and-a-half lengths.

Nick Wright from Badlingham saddled just the one runner in Bengo who had not been seen on a racecourse for nearly two years but still managed to finish, in seventh, in the opening Conditions race.

* Point-to-point meetings continue to come thick and fast with a third successive weekend of racing due, with the Cambridge University Draghounds at Cottenham meeting set to take place on Saturday (12pm).

Newmarket trainer Owen posted a winner at the last Cottenham meeting and will have high hopes of their two Higham winners, Net D’Ecosse and Just Cause managing to complete another double here.

Both Pennock and Wright are also set to have a number of entries, with Pennock entering Bold Gesture in the Restricted Race with hopes of the seven-year-old going one better than second at a Cottenham meeting.

Newmarket’s Tim Bryce has entered Rum Ration in the Maiden race.