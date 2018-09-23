Netball squad take silver at first ever School Games event

Ellie Stone, 15, helped Benecos Mavericks to runner-up spot at 2018 School Games (4220624)

Haverhill’s Ellie Stone has helped the youth squad of a Superleague netball team to the runner-up spot of the 2018 School Games.

The 15-year-old competed for the Benecos Mavericks U15s at the national multi-sport youth tournament held at Loughborough University, as the team reached the final of the sport’s debut appearance.

The Samuel Ward Academy pupil was part of a squad which faced teams from Northumbria, Northern Ireland, Surrey Storm, London Pulse, Loughborough Lightning and Severn Stars – winning six out of seven games to progress to the final.

In the final they faced Severn Stars – with Ellie playing as a goal shooter – but could not repeat their earlier win against them (in the round robin stage) as they lost by a 12-goal margin, with the final score at 32-20.

But Ellie’s mum Jodie Miller said: “She was thrilled to make the team and to get the opportunity to play at the Games.

“And we were very proud as a family as well, that she first made the team and then got to play in the competition too – it was like a mini Olympics.

“It was a fantastic experience for her, really professional and well run and it’s just inspired her further to keep playing and improving.

“Of course Ellie was disappointed to lose the final, I think it was just one game too many for them though, they were so tired by the end.

“It was four days of a lot of netball.

“But they would never have dreamed of making it that far before they went so it was amazing to finish second.”

The Mavericks progressed through Stage One: Group C with a maximum six points, before then winning Group W in Stage Two.

They again topped Group One of Stage Three to qualify for the final.

Netball made its School Games debut ahead of an exciting 12 months for the sport, with England hosting the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Jodie said the experience had increased Ellie’s passion for the sport, with her ‘dream to one day play for England’.

“Who knows if that’s in her future,” she added. “But her recent experience has fuelled her drive to progress.”

Jodie said Ellie had also been asked to take part in a school poster campaign connected to the This Girl Can national campaign.

Head coach Sachel Grant said: “It was a pleasure to lead such an amazing group of players and I am extremely proud of what the girls have achieved in such a short space of time together.

“The girls gave everything and surpassed expectations.”

Captain Katie Fisher said: “Our school games experience was a great opportunity to be part of such a large event.

“Our Mavericks U15s team showed great resilience and determination both on and off court resulting in us winning silver – an achievement we are all insanely proud of.”