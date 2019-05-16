Guy Habbin says he ‘thrives off of a challenge’ and is ready to sink his teeth into his latest one as the manager of Haverhill Borough, writes Alex Moss.

Newly-appointed manager Guy Habbin pictured with secretary Kayleigh Steed Picture: Twitter (@HB_FC)

Habbin’s appointment at The New Croft 3G was announced on Wednesday last week, as the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club confirmed a permanent replacement to former boss Kevin Parsons, who was sacked in March.

Borough’s new manager arrives following a spell in charge of Cambridge City’s Development team, in the Kershaw Premier, while he has also worked as a coach mentor for Cambridgeshire FA.

“I’ve built a little bit of a reputation in youth football, developing players and working for The FA,” Habbin said. “So my name has got around Cambridgeshire and Suffolk and I’ve known Peter (Betts, Haverhill Community Sports Association facility manager) for a while now.

“I spoke to Pete and I was really impressed with the infrastructure at the club. And also with how they finished the season, they showed what they are capable of.

“It’s a good opportunity for me. My philosophy is to try and make a team which people enjoy coming to watch, and also the players enjoy being a part of as well.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started. It’s a step up for me, but people that know me will tell you that I thrive off of a challenge.

“The club have spoken to the players (about me coming in) and I’ll start chatting to the players and build a plan of what we want to try and achieve.”

Meanwhile, Borough held their annual awards night on Friday, with Ryan Swallow taking home two of the three awards for the first team.

Swallow scored 12 goals in 45 appearances for Borough in 2018-19 and his efforts earned him both the players’ player and supporters’ player of the year awards.

Top goalscorer Craig Pruden, who netted 24 goals in 44 games, was chosen as the manager’s player of the year.

Gary Brown was the recipient of the John Roper Memorial Award on the night.