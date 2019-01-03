Haverhill Borough boss Kevin Parsons has said he ‘can’t wait’ to get behind the wheel of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club, one with ‘buckets of potential’.

The 39-year old, a former Newmarket Town assistant manager, will oversee his first league match on Saturday with The New Croft side away to Fakenham Town (3pm).

And he will do so with the knowledge he has acquired in his past season as manager at Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division Two side Brandon Town, to build on his assistant experience with the Jockeys, a stint which ended in 2017.

Kevin Parsons - Haverhill Borough manager ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6263466)

He will take over from caretaker manager Lee Martin following a mixed Christmas period of results, with the club in a mid-table 12th following a 2-1 away loss to Lakenheath on Boxing Day followed up by a 3-3 draw at home to King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday.

Their match away to Leiston Reserves on December 22 was postponed for a later date, not yet confirmed, although the reverse fixture is scheduled for January 12.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Parsons said. “I was in the stands on Saturday and I thought they put in a good performance.

“The result wasn’t what was wanted, obviously, but the effort and quality was, so it was encouraging.

They are a good bunch of lads too, it’s a great core squad but I think it can be developed, it’s a very young team and there’s talent that could be brought on.

“They haven’t been doing badly, they’re mid-table or so but if we can build on what they have already done, there’s a bright future here – it’s a club with buckets of potential.

“So Saturday we’re away to Fakenham and it’s going to be a good test for us.

“This week is my first real chance to get to know the players and start to put things in place, explain how we want to play – and I know this will be the third time this season of them being asked that, it isn’t easy, but I think it’s a good opportunity for everyone to show me what they’ve got.”

The Lakenheath derby was the reverse fixture of the match Borough claimed 1-0 at The New Croft in August, and plaudits again went to the home side at The Nest, despite the 1-1 deadlock at the break.

Aaron Forshaw, so often the hero this term before leaving for Lakenheath last month, turned villain at the death with the winning goal. They bounced back on Saturday with the six-goal thriller, with Lee Hurkett, Ryan Kent and Jake Thompson finding the net.