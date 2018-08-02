New chief heartened by ‘can do’ attitude

ENCOURAGED: New manager Scott Hiskey is pleased with the attitude from his new changing room

New Haverhill Borough boss Scott Hiskey believes his team have a new ‘can do’ attitude, as they gear up for their first league encounter on Tuesday.

The side will this season ply their trade in the newly-formed Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, following last season’s dramatic off-the-field demotion, and will travel to Cornard United for their first outing (7.45pm).

They had been scheduled to face now defunct Team Bury on Saturday, but no longer have a game after the side withdrew from the league.

But the arrival of Hiskey has brought a more positive spirit to The New Croft club, as his first job was to steady the ship after a series of heavy storms threatened to sink it.

Demotion had sparked the resignation of the chairman, manager and assistant manager, as well as the departure of captain Jarid Robson, goalscorer Ryan Weaver and defender Sam Hawley among others.

But Hiskey immediately set about restoring faith in the club’s future, bringing in new players, including two goalkeepers, two defenders and a midfielder.

He said: “We have managed to retain all bar a few of the lads from last season, while also adding to the quality and depth of the squad.

“It will take time for players to adjust to one another, but everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet in terms of our direction.

“We have had time over the last few weeks to assess both the mental and physical attributes of our players and feel we are heading into our first league game full of encouragement, fresh ideas and a ‘can do’ mentality.

“Everyone wants to start the season well. We are fresh off the back of some encouraging signs on the training field so I’m very much looking forward to our first league encounter.”

Borough lost 2-1 to Halstead at home on Saturday, in their final pre-season match. They are hoping to still arrange a friendly on Saturday but, at the time of going to press, nothing had been agreed.