New lease of life continues as Rovers win again

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Burwell Tigers..Pictured: Haverhill Rovers...(*Note - No team Sheet*)..PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4510014)

Haverhill Rovers Ladies have continued their impressive start to their first season since forming at the start of the year – by recording a 5-0 league victory on the road.

The Cambridgeshire Women’s and Girls County Football League Championship South side beat Cambridge Rangers Women on Sunday to remain unbeaten in all competitions.

Abbi Griffin was the hat-trick hero of the day with her three goals, added to by one each for Joely Kirby and assistant player-boss Kayleigh Steed, for her first of the season.

Kirby, on the other hand, has been on fine scoring form early on and already has six goals to her name – from just four outings.

Griffin sits just one behind on five goals alongside the same tally for Sian Cottrell – who was unavailable this weekend – to dominate the league’s list of top scorers.

They are due to travel to Burwell Tigers on Sunday (2pm) for their second meeting against the side this season.

With only six teams in their division, each team play each other three – rather than the usual two – times in a league campaign.

They will buoyed by last weekend’s result, as well as the knowledge that they beat Burwell 5-0 at home less than one month ago.