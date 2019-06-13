New Linton Granta joint manager Dale Archer said he and Collin Morrice have stepped into the dugout to prevent potential unhappiness in the dressing room.

The Kershaw Premier runners-up announced the appointment of former West Wratting and Haverhill Borough manager Rod Gaffan on Twitter on May 21 in a tweet since deleted.

But the Step 7 club reneged on that offer weeks later, appointing long-time players Archer and Morrice at the club’s AGM on June 6.

They will take over from Lee Miller, who moved to divisional rivals West Wratting at the end of the season.

A club statement read: “Rod had been offered the role, but it was due to go through the committee to be voted in. It was however posted rather prematurely on Twitter, which was a mistake on our behalf. We also had other options to weigh up and in doing so both Collin and Dale were unanimously voted in.”

Gaffan, meanwhile, posted: “So after being offered the position of first team manager on the 21st of May, I find out via social media through a third party that I am now no longer the manager of Linton FC. Classy.”

Archer has since revealed the u-turn came about after the squad ‘made it clear they wanted us to try’ to take on the management role.

The 30-year-old striker, who has played for the club since he was 15, said: “We wanted to step up and try to keep this squad together, and they made it clear they wanted us to try too. The club means a lot to me and I didn’t want to see the team, who have played together for a long time, leave so Collin and I stepped up.

“We thought it would be the best thing for the club and the players. And we just want to put all this behind us now and get to work.”

Archer said he hopes to be able to carry on as a player-manager into the new season, having only been able to start 10 games for Linton last season due to injury – making 17 appearances in total and scoring five goals.

But Morrice is ready to hang up his gloves, having made 27 appearances for the club last season – keeping five clean sheets – as injuries took a toll.

They take on a squad with title ambitions, having narrowly missed out on a first Kershaw Premier title in seven years.

“The players have reacted very well,” Archer said. “I think we have to target that title, we still have a very good squad that we should now keep together and we only just fell short last year. And we want a cup run as well – we won the league cup the season before and we want our names on that again.”

He added: “I have been a Linton Aztecs junior coach and stood in at Linton over the years. And I’ve been club captain too.

“Collin ran the reserves a few years ago as well when he was out for a hip operation, so we have a bit of experience to get going with.

“It’s not been ideal how this all came about and it’s not necessarily what I wanted to do right now if I’m honest.

“The opportunity came a little earlier than expected but I’m just really looking forward to it now. We’re looking forward now.”