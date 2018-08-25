Niall to play on one of world’s most famous golf courses

NATURAL SWING: Niall Lenaghan is only six years old but already has the golf skills to be given a handicap, although his parents have chosen not to as they do not want to go down the competitive route too young

Niall Lenaghan will this weekend make his father more than a little jealous when he tees off at the ‘Home of Golf’.

The six-year-old Haverhill Golf Club member will be competing in the Boys 5-6 category of the Wee Wonders Championships on Saturday on the Balgove course at St Andrews Links, one of the most famous courses in the world.

Dad Conor said: “It’s just incredible that he’s made it this far really, it’s definitely the biggest competition he’s ever taken part in and he’s made it all the way to the final – at the Home of Golf.

“It’s an amazing thing and I’m even a little jealous.

“We’re looking forward to it and it’s as exciting for us as parents, we’re very proud of him and what he’s achieved already.

“There’s no expectation or pressure on him, we just want him to enjoy himself and we will see (what happens).”

Niall progressed to the Grand Final event through the East Regional Qualifiers in May, followed by the Regional Finals in July.

He finished second to make the final on the east coast of Scotland and will line up against the best 27 five-to-six-year-old boys in the nation.

Conor said he and his wife had been concerned about entering him in the competition and exposing him to the pressures of a major tournament, but Niall had quickly put them at ease.

“It’s actually been a really good thing for him,” Conor said.

“He’s been up against others his own age, of a similar skill level and ability, and it’s pushed him on more than anything else.

“He is quite competitive naturally so he does want to get better and better on his own – he’s the one asking to stay and play a little longer, I’m not pushing that.

“I think it’s really important not to be pushy and, while he continues to enjoy it, I will carry on fuelling it and we’ll see.

“But at the minute, he’s the one pushing it, he has so much enthusiasm for it.

“It’s hard not to get infected by how much he enjoys it.”

Niall, who is also a member of the Gog Magog Golf Academy, began playing at the tender age of three, as his dad is a big fan of the sport.

“I bought him a 7-iron just to see how he’d get on,” he said.

“And I was blown away with how good he was immediately, he just had that natural ability.

“In the last year and a half he has come on leaps and bounds and he is now good enough to be allowed to play on the Haverhill course.

“So we will see what happens next, and we will see how he does in St Andrews.

“We’re considering applying for a place on the British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) but I’m cautious.

“He’s only six, it should be fun, and I’m worried that the fun will stop if scores start to be the main focus.”

Conor added that Niall does not yet have a golf handicap assigned, by ‘choice’, as part of their drive to promote the fun aspect rather than competitive side of the game.