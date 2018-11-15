Haverhill Borough progressed to the third round of this season’s Suffolk Senior Cup with a nine-goal thriller on Saturday.

But the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side were unable to capitalise on the winning momentum as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Hashtag United (First Division South) on Tuesday night, to exit the First Division Knockout Cup in the third round.

Their hopes of going at least one step further than their semi-final best in the Senior Cup remain alive, however, after a remarkable 5-4 victory over Touchline SIL side Capel Plough at The New Croft.

And on form striker Craig Pruden stretched his goal scoring run to five games in all competitions with a brace on Saturday, although he was not in the matchday squad for the trip to Hashtag United – who use Haringey Borough’s Coles Park Stadium in Tottenham.

Stretching it to five: Craig Pruden scored a brace against Capel Plough to stretch his goalscoring run to five consecutive matches. Picture: Gary Brown (5415741)

Borough were quick out of the blocks and found themselves two goals up inside 15 minutes at The New Croft on Saturday.

Pruden burst through the Capel defence and fired past Ryan Bedingfield to put the hosts a goal ahead within five minutes before Ryan Swallow doubled the lead seven minutes later with a fine strike from outside of the penalty area.

But, as has been the case all season, Borough struggled with their two goal lead and Capel pulled two goals back in three minutes.

Ryan Kent and Lee Hurkett both tested the visiting keeper as Borough cleared their heads in the latter part of the first half, but the visitors completed their comeback in additional time, to leave Capel 3-2 ahead at the break.

With the introduction of Rafa Wozniak and Ryan Phillips at the break, Borough showed that attack was the best form of defence.

A breaking run down the left saw Pruden force Bedingfield into a fine save, but the ball deflected out to Wozniak to fire home and leave the game all square.

With Borough taking control of the game in a downpour, there was little surprise when Pruden added his second in the 78th minute after a break away, and six minutes later the striker turned provider as he burst down the right in a quick break away before squaring for Wozniak to score his second – and Borough’s fifth. Capel scored a late penalty but could not do enough to catch Borough.

They then held Hashtag to a goalless first half on Tuesday, before conceding in the 79th minute. They will hope to bounce back in the league on Saturday, away to King’s Lynn Town Reserves (3pm), the side one place above them in the table.

The results come as the search for a new manager continues in earnest, according to club chairman Gary Boulton.

Borough are currently under the watchful eye of caretaker manager Lee Martin following the sudden departure of Scott Hiskey at the end of October.

The club have done well in the tough circumstances, with two wins and a loss in their last three matches.