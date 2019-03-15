Haverhill Rugby Club know they have to win all their remaining fixtures if they have any hope of winning the Eastern Counties League 2 West Championship.

And vice-chairman Mitch Cleary is confident of pulling it off following Saturday’s 49-5 away hammering of Cambourne Exiles – to see the team record a third consecutive league victory.

Haverhill scored nine tries, two converted, to rack up the 49-point win – with a hat-trick for fly-half Will Levett, and a try each for George Foley, Chris Flannery, Ricky Brown, Rob Call and Eggy Ruggles. Meanwhile, winger Gary Carr dotted down for his first try for the club.

RUGBY - Haverhill v Sawston..Pictured: Will...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7702661)

Cleary said the scoreline did not reflect the competitiveness of the game, however, with Haverhill defending superbly.

The team currently lying in third will host league leaders St Ives (Midlands) II in the final game of the season, while Cleary said second-placed Shelford IV are under investigation by Eastern Counties.

“That’s our understanding, that they’re being investigated for playing an ineligible player,” he said. “So there’s a bit of hope that whatever the outcome, it works in our favour.”

Meanwhile, honorary secretary Les Gelling at Shelford Rugby Club said: “We know all about it and it’s being investigated by the RFU.

“We can’t say more than that, but it’s not that simple.”

The Eastern Counties RFU League Secretary Calvin Joce refused to confirm or deny if the club were even under investigation.

“As it stands, we can still win the league,” Cleary explained. “And we are definitely still targeting the league title.

“ It’s really close though, and it’s probably going to come down to one point here or there.

“We play St Ives in the last game of the season and, if we win our next two games, the league title will probably rest on that result.

“We face St Neots II next though, and we are the only top four side that dropped points to them, and that’s why we are chasing St Ives and Shelford IV now.”