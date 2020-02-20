West Wratting club captain Riki Baker is under no illusions about the task his side face in tomorrow night’s Kershaw Premier League Knockout Cup final against the league leaders.

Seventh-placed Wratting will be up against Cherry Hinton in the Friday night encounter (7.45pm) on the 3G pitch at Newmarket Town in a tough match-up against a ‘very good side’.

But, despite their underdog status, Baker – who has been at the club for the better part of 12 years – said he hopes to go one better than the runner-up position of the 2017/18 season when, although Wratting were favourites to win, they were comfortably overturned 3-0 by rivals Linton Granta.

West Wratting captain Riki Baker – pictured during a brief stint at Haverhill Rovers in 2015/16 – knows his side have a tough task in front of them on Friday

The 32-year-old, who can play in central midfield or defence, said: “We are looking forward to it, we have only ever won one cup final at this level before and we would love to get our hands on some silverware.

“But we know we are going to have to work really hard to get anything from the game, Cherry Hinton are a very good side; we are well aware that we are the underdogs.

“It’s been an odd couple of months since (we beat them 5-0) and our squad is not at full strength while theirs is.

“They are the favourites for the cup, the league and anything else but, as we learned a few seasons ago, finals can turn all that on its head.

“If the team stick together and work hard for each other, then we have the ability to beat them.

“But we have to be realistic about how tough it’s going to be.”

Wratting have shown that ‘ability’ already this season, Baker said, becoming one of just two sides to inflict a league defeat on Hinton – in a controversial match which was abandoned in the 80th minute, but with Wratting 5-0 ahead.

The league eventually awarded them the victory.

But, in the reverse fixture on a blustery Saturday, Wratting were beaten 2-0 as Callum Harrison was also shown a red card.

Baker said: “It was a really tight game and the weather was a leveller in a lot of ways.

“It can potentially help to have played them ahead of the final but because of the conditions, neither side learned much.

“But we know them quite well and will focus on what we can do.”

Baker is disappointed to be currently sidelined with a knee injury, but will be imparting his experience and advice from the bench on Friday.

“It’s going to be good,” he said. “You can’t beat the atmosphere of a final – except with perhaps a trophy at the end of it.”

Then-Linton-Granta-boss Lee Miller won the 2017/18 Kershaw Premier Cup final against West Wratting and will be hoping to repeat the feat with Wratting this season

Manager Lee Miller is also no stranger to Kershaw Premier cup finals, having been at the helm of divisional rivals Linton as they claimed the crown in the 2017/18 season.

His side outclassed Wratting in the final, despite losing to them twice in the league, as they dealt with the occasion better and the 3G pitch.

That experience from the manager will be crucial, Baker added, as well as the push of losing a final.

“We’ve still got five or six of us that played in that game,” he said.

“And that final is a painful memory. It’s one of my biggest regrets but I’m not putting a lot of pressure on ourselves.

“Plus, I still think the 3G pitch won’t favour us, it will favour Cherry Hinton more.”

But the circumstances – with Cherry Hinton on course to win the league title – are remarkably similar to do to Hinton what was done to them.

“We will see, anything can happen in a cup game,” he said. “It happened to us, and it can happen to them.

“We’ve made it this far, we’re proud to be in a final and we can only give it our best.”

* Live match updates on haverhillecho.co.uk/sport with links via @HannahDolman1 from 7.30pm

* Meanwhile in the Kershaw Premier, Linton Granta played their first fixture in three weeks as they thrashed Chatteris Town 7-0; it is the fourth consecutive match a struggling Chatteris have shipped seven or more goals.

There were braces for David Auger, Simon Greathead and Chris Palmer while Tom Ryan bagged one as Linton ran riot over their visitors.

Linton are away to Ely City Reserves on Saturday (2pm) in the reverse fixture of October’s match, which ended 3-0 in Linton’s favour.

