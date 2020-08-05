Clubs will have to wait until at least October to get back on to a rugby pitch following the latest announcement from the RFU.

In a batch of fixture lists that were released last month, the possibility was raised of the sport getting back under way next month.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the governing body has now ruled out the sport's return during September due to the levels that need to be reached on its 'Return to Play' roadmap.

Rugby

A statement read: "We have to reach Stage F (which will not be reached until at least four weeks after Stage E) before full contact competitive league rugby can commence.

"As a result of the current position, the adult league season (Level 3 & below for men, Level 2 & below for women) will not commence in September.

“Unless there is a dramatic improvement in the prevalence of the virus in the community, the next announcement about when league rugby will commence for these levels will be on 1 September.

"The fixtures previously published will be amended at the earliest opportunity and this will be communicated to clubs.”

