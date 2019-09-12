Despite Haverhill Rovers being hit for six and suffering their worst result of the season to exit the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle, manager Fergus O’Callaghan does not believe his side will be daunted by the prospect of playing Colney Heath again this weekend.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club have drawn the Spartan South Midlands League side in an away match in the Second Round Qualifying stage of the Buildbase FA Vase this Saturday (3pm).

They will be looking to overturn the 6-1 home result of their first meeting, which saw them exit the Emirates FA Cup in the extra preliminary round last month.

Haverhill Rovers v FC Clacton - Joshua Revell celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (16249212)

But, despite that, they will go into the away encounter with a victory under their belts from their last match, a 1-0 home win over FC Clacton in the league last Saturday.

Tyger Smalls netted a ‘really strong’ team goal as Rovers took ‘another three points’ and returned to their top-half form, following last Wednesday night’s 4-1 home defeat by Mildenhall Town.

The Reds boss praised the efforts of the home team’s defence, led by the ‘fantastic defending’ of captain Alfie Carroll.

O’Callaghan said: “It’ll be a very tough game against Colney, they are a very physical side and we struggled with that last time.

“So it was important to get that win ahead of it, to go into Saturday with confidence.

“We’ve shipped a lot of goals recently so it was also important to keep a clean sheet against Clacton.

“It’s going to be tough, but the boys know they lost focus on the day in the FA Cup – I don’t think they’ll be daunted by that scoreline as they don’t feel they were outplayed.

“If anything they probably gave up, like the Hadleigh game.”

Rovers have twice conceded six goals this season, also losing 6-2 to Hadleigh United on August 24 as O’Callaghan’s talented but young side show inconsistency.

They have only once backed up a win with another victory from week-to-week so far – across the league, FA Cup and Vase – instead following up a win with a loss and vice versa.

“I’m really pleased with the result, a solid 1-0 clean sheet and a great reaction to the Mildenhall result,” O’Callaghan said.

“So it’s a tough one this weekend and I’m hoping we can build on the result from the Clacton game.”

Rovers then play host to Godmanchester Rovers in the league on Tuesday night (7.45pm) in the reverse fixture to their campaign opening 2-0 away victory.

But O’Callaghan expects a ‘very different game’ with Goddy not having lost in the league since.

“They have settled down now with a couple of good results after a tough start,” he said. “They are a very tight knit team which helps build a team and are experienced.

“They’re going to come here looking to get payback as well; I’m hoping for a very good game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Luke Haines made his debut for West Wratting last Saturday, after departing Rovers after five seasons with the club.

Haines made 155 appearances for The New Croft club, scoring 23 times. He made six appearances for Rovers this term – scoring once – before approaching boss Fergus O’Callaghan to request a move.

O’Callaghan said: “He’s a loss to the side, he was a steady control for our young team in midfield and brought a lot of experience.”

He added the club are looking for a ‘seasoned competitor in midfield’ as well as a number nine.