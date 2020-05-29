The current troubled economic climate is not set to stop Haverhill Golf Club members from getting to experience the benefits of a £50,000+ technological investment.

Ollie Rush will take over as the Coupals Road club’s head professional on Monday and is set to have his funded state-of-the-art swing studio installed before November.

He said: “We are going to be focused on providing a very comprehensive service in what we do,” he said, with a new retail assistant set to start in July.

Ollie Rush, Haverhill Golf Club's new head professional (35371648)

“We will be building a new swing studio that will be a £50,000 to £60,000 investment and allow us to do custom fitting of clubs as well as coaching.”

Rush, 32, who lives in Haverhill, had been working under Paul Wilby since 2008, the latter now retiring. He played at his then local club, Ufford Park, before a three-and-a-half year apprenticeship at Newton Green GC.

He confirmed Haverhill’s Pro-Shop will be reopening from June 15 with new safety measures in place.

With a new general manager, in Matthew Bacon, he thinks it is an exciting time to be at the club.

“Tying in with Matt coming in and Glenn Norris, who is an amazing greenkeeper, team Haverhill is looking strong,” he said.

Rush also offers lessons for non-members. For further information email him through info@ollierushgolf.com

Read more Golf