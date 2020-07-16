The thought of finding out you are older than you initially believed is the stuff of nightmares for most people.

But for Haverhill Golf Club, learning that their history dates back a lot further than they had originally suspected has been met with a great deal of intrigue and enthusiasm.

The long-standing belief was the Coupals Road-based club had only been in existence since the 1970s, but the discovery and subsequent purchase of a trophy on the online auction site eBay has skewed that school of thought.

Club captain Peter Young and president Simon Cousins with the trophy. Picture: Mark Westley

The trophy in question - engraved with the words Haverhill Golf Club Tournament - dates all the way back to the 1913/14 season, with the winner (JP Hoffman) name’s inscribed.

A resultant delve into the archives has now shown that Haverhill had a golf club designed and built within the vicinity of Sturmer Hall in 1908.

Among its membership then was Hoffman, who lived at Sturmer Hall and is buried in St Mary’s Church, along with the likes of Gurteen, Unwin, Mason and Christmas families.

And for club captain Peter Young, whose wife Karen has been leading the research, the fact there potentially remains a number of decades left still to explore is an exciting prospect.

“It is great to bring a trophy back to Haverhill Golf Club and to find that we have a history that dates back to 1908,” he said.

“The course was in the vicinity of Sturmer Hall with a membership that included JP Hoffman, as well members of the Gurteen, Unwin, Mason and Christmas families, all who have played their part in the Haverhill story.

“We thought we were a relatively young club but now we are able to trace our story back much further, that is really lovely.

Trophy from 1913. Picture: Mark Westley

“The seller of the trophy was based in Lincoln and they purchased it in a job lot of trophies, so heaven knows what it has been doing all this time.

“It has helped us to discover a history we didn’t know we had and to think there is more to find out is very exciting.”

* Do you have any information on Haverhill Golf Club’s history dating back to the early 1900s? If so, Peter Young would be keen to hear from you on clubcaptain@haverhillgc.co.uk

