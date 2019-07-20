Clare’s Gary Paffett ended his maiden Formula E campaign on a high, as he finished in the points at the New York E-Prix double-header finale.

Gary Paffett finished in the points in his last race of his maiden Formula E season Picture: HWA AG

The two-time DTM champion has had a season filled with mixed fortunes, however he came back from narrowly missing out on scoring in the first race in the Big Apple to come home 10th in the final round.

With the championship reaching its end, the New York double-header also marked HWA’s last race in the series, and they will be replaced by Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team next season.

“I am very happy with our last race,” Paffett said. “After a good start, I was able to defend 12th place, despite the issues we had with the temperature.

“The collision at the end allowed me to gain two positions and end the race in the points. It is a fantastic way to end the season.”

During the first of two qualifying sessions, Paffett struggled for grip on the dusty track surface, meaning he could only manage a time good enough for 15th on the starting grid for the opening race.

Paffett looked like a man on the mission as he made a fantastic start to the race, passing two cars into the first corner, and then another two to move up to 11th in the first lap.

After his fiery start, Paffett’s race settled down, but took a twist when Felipe Massa got his braking wrong when attempting to overtake him.

The 38-year-old was forced to back out to avoid certain contact and several drivers capitalised to overtake him, while another incident on lap 25, this time involving Jerome d’Ambrosio, saw Paffett slip down to 17th. However, last minute action, true to Formula E’s style, saw Paffett make good fortune of what transpired in front of him and cross the line in 11th.

On Sunday, more drama followed as Paffett hit the wall during the practice session and it was a race against time to ensure his car was fit for qualifying.

Paffett recovered from the earlier mishap to deliver a strong ninth-place starting position for the season finale, and got off to a good start to maintain his place.

Paffett dropped to 12th position, before pushing up to 10th following a last-lap collision to end the season’s last race in the points.

After 13 races across all four corners of the globe, Paffett finished 19th in the standings.