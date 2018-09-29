Paffett in the battle for DTM Championship title

Gary Paffett (4389108)

The scene has been set for a memorable Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) 2018 season finale at Hockenheim in less than two weeks, as Clare’s Gary Paffett trails the Drivers’ Championship leader by just four points.

Paffett is behind Mercedes-AMG team-mate and former F1 driver Paul Di Resta after securing his ninth podium finish of the season at the penultimate event in Spielberg at the weekend, as he chases his second DTM championship title.

Heading into the weekend at the Red Bull Ring two points ahead of title rival Di Resta, a tenth-placed finish on the Saturday – in difficult conditions – and a pole position and third-placed finish on Sunday ensured that Gary will head to the final race on October 12 firmly in the fight for the drivers’ championship.

The weekend’s events in Spielberg provided further celebration for the whole Mercedes-AMG team as they wrapped up victory in both the team and the constructors’ championships with one full race weekend ahead.

Claiming the constructors’ title marks Mercedes-AMG’s seventh victory in the classification in the brand’s 30 years in the DTM.

Paffett said: “Our car has been the best throughout the season.

“Congratulations to the entire team. My crew has done a great job.”

But there is still pressure on both Mercedes-AMG drivers from Audi Sport Team Rosberg’s René Rast – who became the first driver in the modern era (since 2000) to collect four consecutive wins, having followed up on his double victory in the last round with wins in both races at Spielberg.

Paffett said: It’s going to be a fantastic fight. There are now only four points separating me and Paul, and René (Rast) is also getting ever closer. That’s excellent for the DTM.

“It feels great to be heading for the finale still fully part of the battle for the title.”