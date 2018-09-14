Paffett in the lead in touring car series

BACK ON TOP: Gary Paffett has regained the DTM championship lead

Clare’s Gary Paffett has regained his championship lead in this season’s Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) standings, following a strong weekend for the Mercedes-AMG driver at the Nürburgring.

After falling behind due to a scoreless weekend in Misano at the end of August, he has retaken the lead with a slim two-point advantage over team-mate – and former F1 driver – Paul Di Resta.

In the eighth race (of 10) taking place at the famous German circuit, he recorded important third and fifth placed finishes in the touring car event.

The weekend got under way with mixed weather conditions causing an added challenge for the teams in practice. ​But perfect conditions on Saturday saw Paffett claim crucial championship points, despite his disappointment in not capitalising further on rival Di Resta’s last place in race one.

“A podium is a good result,” he said. “My aim is to score as many points as possible in every race.

“(In race one) I’m obviously disappointed to have started from the front row and then only finished third. That’s not what I was hoping for.”

“(In race two) I didn’t get off to the best of starts. We had a bad pit stop and then there was traffic in the pit lane. This dropped me down from second to seventh place.

“I gave it everything and managed to regain two places. But towards the end, my tyres were starting to degrade, and I was unable to catch up.”

Paffett next heads to the penultimate round in Spielberg (September 21-23).​