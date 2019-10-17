Gary Paffett will this season swap the fast lane for a Formula E advisory role at Mercedes-Benz, as the all-electric race series gears up for another season.

The Clare resident said he was ‘disappointed’ not to be competing in the street racing series this upcoming campaign as he has been chosen as the reserve and development driver for the team he has spent 16 years racing for.

In that time, the 38-year-old won two DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) Championships before shifting to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship last year, but struggled to gain any traction in the championship.

Gary Paffett. Picture: Mercedes-Benz (19353491)

He will fulfil a role as sporting and technical advisor to the team alongside his reserve driver duties, providing his extensive racing knowledge to the team’s two drivers.

He said: “On the one hand, I’m obviously a bit disappointed that I won’t be competing for Mercedes-Benz in Formula E this season.

“But on the other, I’m very excited to be part of the team and to be supporting Mercedes-Benz in their first year in Formula E as reserve and development driver.

“At the same time, it will be very interesting to help out on a sporting level at the race weekends, trying to get the best possible performance out of the two race drivers and the entire team.

“It’s very important to have a racing driver as part of the management team. I understand how drivers think and how to get the best out of them.

“In me, they have a partner to discuss their performance with and to talk about the car. It’s a new role for me and one that I’m looking forward to.

The next milestones for the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team are fast approaching. The team will compete in the season opener of Formula E on the weekend of November 22/23 in Diriyah.