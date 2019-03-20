Parsons hails sin bins as way to tackle dissent

Former Haverhill Borough boss Kevin Parsons has no problem with introducing a ‘naughty step’ to grassroots football, recognising a growing problem with bad behaviour aimed at officials.

Parsons – who was sacked by the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club on Tuesday night after suffering a winless run of 10 matches – spoke to the Echo ahead of the announcement.

The FA have announced they will be introducing Sin Bins to all Step 5 leagues-and-below from the 2019/20 season, but it has been met with widespread suspicion and critique, particularly on social media.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Manager Kevin Parsons...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7890748)

The announcement follows a successful trial in some Step 7 leagues across the country – including the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination league – which saw a temporary dismissal of 10 minutes applied when a yellow card was shown for dissent.

And Parsons, who experienced the trial with Anglian Combination Division Two side Brandon Town before his move to the Step 6 side, said a general resistance to change was behind the criticism as he welcomed the news.

“Those that aren’t happy just haven’t seen how it works yet,” he said.”Because it’s there to protect the referees – and there’s already an increasing problem with a shortage of officials at our level and below.

“In practice, I’ve seen it work well so I don’t understand why there are so many voices against it.

“It’s like anything, I’ve had it work both for and against my team, just like any decision made by an official.

“Everyone makes a bad decision, my players do and so do the referees, that’s part of the level we are playing at, and this protects the younger referees and keeps them doing it, that’s very important to the future.

“After all, if they stop now due to aggression on the pitch, where are the future officials for our league?

“Of course there are going to be some teething problems, but I don’t see the problem with aiming to protect – maybe even add – a bit of respect.”