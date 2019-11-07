Captain Ryan Phillips is the second Haverhill Borough player to reach a significant milestone in recent weeks, as the midfielder marked his 100th appearance for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club.

It was in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves in the league, in a battle to remain out of a bottom-two spot.

Phillips first joined The New Croft-based club for the 2016/17 season, scoring 12 goals in his 37 appearances.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Ryan Phillips.Pic - Richard Marsham. (20904425)

He was then briefly lured away to then-divisional rivals Newmarket Town, making just four appearances before returning to the squad alongside brother Casey.

Ryan has remained for the long-term and has gone on to score 10 more times in subsequent seasons, to bring his tally to 22 goals; he has impressed so far this term with five goals from just 12 appearances.

He has also been crowned club captain for his hard work and commitment to the squad and put on the armband for his hundredth performance in the club’s strip.

His milestone follows team-mate Ryan Swallow marking his 200th appearance for the club just two fixtures ago.

* More on the club's recent performances and results on the website later today.