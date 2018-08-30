Phillips leads by example with 105-run knock for side

FIRST TON: Anthony Phillips (Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography)

Haverhill Cricket Club skipper Anthony Phillips said his first century of the 2018 season was ‘perfect timing’ as the side reclaimed second spot in the league, writes Hannah Dolman.

The Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two outfit took a massive 185-run home victory over Kelvedon & Feering to reinstate their claim on one of the two promotion spots.

And Phillips set the tone from the front, as he hit 105-runs off just 84 balls to help the side to an impressive 342-4 total.

“It was perfect timing to get my first century of the season,” he said.

“I’ve had quite a few 90s so it was nice to get over that line; I’ve been taking my time.

“But it wasn’t just me, it was a great all-round performance with the bat.

“We played really well and we turned up.”

He said the side performed well, despite both teams being called off the pitch for two half-hour rain delays as changeable conditions impacted the game.