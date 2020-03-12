It may only be for a month, but Casey Phillips is confident that he will enjoy being back among familiar surroundings at Haverhill Borough.

The defender, who made 41 appearances for Borough during their promotion-winning 2016/17 campaign, has rejoined the club on loan from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Mildenhall Town.

Phillips linked up with Mildenhall last summer from neighbouring Newmarket Town and he made a big impression during the opening few weeks of the season.

However, the ex-Histon player has been sidelined since suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury at Whitton United on September 21, which has limited him to just eight appearances for Ricky Cornish’s side.

But he will now look to build up his match fitness back at Borough, and he made an impressive start by earning the man-of-the-match award during Saturday’s 2-1 First Division North win over Diss Town (Tom Thulborn and Lewis Lindsay).

“Playing again is something that seemed so far away for a long time, so to get back out there was an amazing feeling,” said the 25-year-old.

“It has been a long six months, but thankfully I came through the game with no issues.

“I had a great couple of years with Borough – they gave me my first chance in senior men’s football.

“There are still some lads here from before and my brother (Ryan) is the captain. It is a great group and we still have a WhatsApp group with all us lads that is always busy.

“I am happy to come in and help out. I need the game time and the match fitness, and although I will be going back to Mildenhall early next month, hopefully while I am here I can help the team to pick up some more points.”

Phillips and his Borough team-mates will be at home again on Saturday, this time when third-placed Downham Town will be their visitors (3pm).

And that is followed on Wednesday by a trip to King’s Lynn Town Reserves (7.45pm), who are one place below Borough in 18th.

