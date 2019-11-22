Haverhill and District beat local rivals Mildenhall & Red Lodge 23-15 to reclaim top spot in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West at the weekend, writes Angus Williams.

The victory saw Haverhill move up from third to knock Mildenhall off the top spot after five fixtures; both teams have now lost once, but Haverhill have the better points difference.

Adam Hunt, George Foley and Rob Call scored for the home side while Luke Stockings kicked three goals. Centre Zak Bevan was named Haverhill’s man of the match, as Haverhill captain Zac Evans praised him as integral to his side’s victory.

After the game Evans said: “It was a fantastic performance. I’m really pleased with the result.

“At half-time I thought we would have gone on and won by more than we did, because we had held them to just one try.

“It was a shame to let them back into it a bit, but a win’s a win and we are looking forward to Shelford Vs at the weekend.”

Haverhill host Shelford V on Saturday (2:30pm).

“Shelford is another local derby,” Evans added. “So we are trying to get as many as possible at training this week.”

Their next opponents are sitting ninth in the league. They have won one, drawn one and lost one of the three games they have played so far this season. Haverhill, meanwhile, sit top of the league.

While a loss against Mildenhall would have hurt Haverhill’s chances of promotion, it is not clear how much the win will help them. Only the top side is promoted from Eastern Counties 2 West, and the league places are worked out on a percentage basis rather than on league points.

At the weekend Haverhill had a squad of 23, allowing them to field a team and still have eight substitutes. Evans partly puts his side’s win down to their ability to keep players fresh during the game.

A squad of that size is a luxury for a team who were relegated two seasons ago, in part because of struggles with player numbers.