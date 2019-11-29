Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin has said they cannot relax after back-to-back losses against the title contenders, with a trip to basement side Wisbech St Mary this weekend.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side fell to a 5-3 defeat at home to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday, to follow the 2-0 loss at league leaders Downham the weekend earlier.

But with them away to Wisbech on Saturday (3pm), Habbin knows this is not the time for the team to let up.

“It’s three very tough games,” he said.

“The top two followed by the bottom club is not easy, we will have mental tiredness from the efforts of two games against strong opponents.

“And Wisbech are struggling but they have a point to prove; and they will look at us, only a few places and wins above them, as a team they can get some points off.

“It’s an important game.”

Tom Thulborn opened the scoring for Borough against Mulbarton, but the visiting team quickly got back on terms with an equaliser.

They then scored three unanswered goals for a 4-1 lead, before Ryan Swallow halted Mulbarton’s scoring run with a goal of his own.

And suddenly it was 4-3 and Borough had sight of salvaging something from the encounter – new signing Michael King scoring his first goal for the club.

But their visitors had the last say of the afternoon with their fifth goal late on.

