Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott felt there were plenty of positives to take away from Tuesday night’s Suffolk Premier Cup exit at Leiston.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division lost to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central by a 6-1 scoreline in the second round of the county-wide competition.

Abbott said: “The game at Leiston was a tough night for the players and coaches.

“On reflection, there were some real positives; in particular, the individual performance from Luke Haines, who ran hard throughout, showed some fantastic quality in possession and got his rewards with a classy free kick.

Luke Haines

“We left the ground very disappointed though as, going forward, we showed glimpses of the quality we hold but unfortunately we didn’t defend well enough for a Step 5 side – let alone a Step 3 side.

“The players are realistic and we had a debrief afterwards that will hopefully go a long way with the players in future games.”

Haines netted the side’s consolation goal as they prevented the team – who play two levels higher in the league campaign – a clean sheet.

They are back in league action on Saturday, at home to third-placed Kirkley & Pakefield (3pm), as they look to follow up Saturday’s 4-2 away victory over Whitton United.

Abbott said: “Tuesday’s result will have no bearing on how we will approach the game against Kirkley on Saturday.

“The players are quite grounded and, whether we win or lose, the team approaches the next game in the exact same manner every time.

“Kirkley will be tough but we are also a good side, with our home form being strong.”

They currently sit in a mid-table 12th after 12 fixtures, with five wins and five losses to their name.

On Saturday, Haverhill picked up their second consecutive win on their travels, as they bounced back from a 4-2 home defeat by Newmarket with a 4-2 victory of their own.

Whitton found themselves 4-0 down at the break as Rovers wreaked havoc in the first half, but a good spell from the home side saw them pull two goals back.

The away side led with just nine minutes gone, as Mark Lovell took advantage of some Whitton indecision to net a leaping header.

The lead was increased after 22 minutes when Lovell turned provider, curling the ball round a defender to play in Mickey Davis who tapped in.

Abbott then converted a penalty awarded on 33 minutes, before Davis scored his brace with 41 minutes gone to leave Whitton reeling.